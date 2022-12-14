Bridgeton man sentenced for child porn

A Bridgeton man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for distributing and possessing images of child sexual abuse, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

Edwin "Macho" Torres, 39, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Karen M. Williams to possession of child pornography. Williams imposed the sentence Wednesday in Camden federal court.

In May 2020, a user of a social media application uploaded to a public chat group multiple videos of child sexual abuse from an internet provider address linked to Torres’ residence, testimony and court documents showed. In September 2021, authorities executed search warrants at Torres’ residence and on a Google account associated with the social media account used to distribute the videos.

The Google account, which also had been accessed from Torres’ residence, contained more than 100 videos of child sexual abuse, including videos whose content matched the videos distributed in May 2020. During the search of Torres’ residence, agents seized Torres’ cellphone, which had been used to access the same Google account.

In addition to the prison term, Williams sentenced Torres to five years of supervised release and ordered him to pay $15,000 in restitution.

Sellinger credited the FBI Newark Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task force, and the Atlantic City Resident Agency, with the investigation, as well as the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.