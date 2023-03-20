BRIDGETON — A city man was robbed of $1,000 while he was walking on a street over the weekend.
The unidentified man, 45, called police at around 9:47 p.m., about two hours after he was assaulted, police said on Monday.
The man said he was walking when a Hispanic man, who was wearing a red hoodie, approached him.
The suspect struck the man in the head with either a bat or piece of wood before stealing the money, police said in a news release.
The victim was taken to Inspira Medical Center Vineland for a head injury. Police did not disclose his condition.
Police urge anyone with information about the assault and robbery to contact their detectives at 856-451-0033. Anonymous tips can also be shared with police online.
