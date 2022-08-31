Bridgeton man robbed, assaulted on Bank Street

BRIDGETON — Police are looking for two men who assaulted and robbed a city man late Tuesday night.
Police were called to Bank Street just before 11 p.m. for a reported assault.
The victim, 37, said two Black men, one wearing a white shirt and the other wearing a red shirt, assaulted him and stole $300, police said Wednesday in a news release.
The man wearing the white shirt also brandished a knife, police said.
The victim declined medical attention, police said. The two assailants fled on foot.
Anyone with information can call police at 856-451-0033 or visit bpd.tips.
— Eric Conklin
