Bridgeton man robbed, assaulted on Bank Street by duo

BRIDGETON — Police are looking for a pair of men who assaulted and robbed a city man late Tuesday night.
Police were called to a unit on Bank Street at 10:58 p.m. for a reported assault.
The male victim, 37, said there was two Black men, one wearing a white shirt and the other wearing a red shirt, who assaulted him and stole $300 from him, police said in a news release on Wednesday.
The man wearing the white shirt also brandished a knife during the assault, police said.
The city man declined medical attention.
The two assailants fled the scene on foot. Anyone with information about the assault should contact city police at 856-451-0033. Anonymous tips can be shared with city police online at bpd.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.