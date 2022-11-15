 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bridgeton man retried for sex with minor sentenced to 16 years in prison

BRIDGETON — A city man was sentenced to 16 years in prison and registered as a Megan's Law offender last week after he was convicted of having sex with a child younger than 13, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday. 

Pascual Matias was found guilty of aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child Aug. 4.

Matias was accused of having sex with a child under 13 between November 2006 and November 2009. Police were told by officials at a city school that a student informed them they had been sexually assaulted by their uncle. County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae previously said the child was between ages 6 and 8 when the assaults occurred.

Matias had been previously sentenced to the same prison term after being convicted following a 2017 trial. The state appellate court, however, overturned that conviction, resulting in another trial earlier this year.

