Bridgeton man retried for sex with minor sentenced to 16 years in prison

BRIDGETON — A city man was sentenced to 16 years in prison and registered as a Megan's Law offender last week after he was convicted of having sex with a child younger than 13, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.
Pascual Matias was found guilty of aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child Aug. 4.
Matias was accused of having sex with a child under 13 between November 2006 and November 2009. Police were told by officials at a city school that a student informed them they had been sexually assaulted by their uncle. County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae previously said the child was between ages 6 and 8 when the assaults occurred.
Matias had been previously sentenced to the same prison term after being convicted following a 2017 trial. The state appellate court, however, overturned that conviction, resulting in another trial earlier this year.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.