Bridgeton man retried for child sex assaults found guilty

BRIDGETON — A city man retried for having sex with a child under 13 years old in the early 2000s was again found guilty, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said on Friday.

Pascual Matias, 53, was convicted of aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child on Thursday. Matias appealed a 2017 guilty verdict for the same charges and was granted a new trial, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Matias' new trial was heard by Judge Cristen P. D'Arrigo, starting with jury selection on July 12. Testimonies began July 28, the Prosecutor's Office said.

The charges stem from assaults that transpired from November 2006 to November 2009, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Police were told by officials at a city school that a student informed them they were sexually assaulted by their uncle. County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae previously said that the child was between ages 6 and 8 when the assaults occurred.

On Friday, the Prosecutor's Office said the assaults happened in Bridgeton and Greenwich Township.

Matias was previously sentenced to 16 years in prison for the assaults. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender under Megan's Law.

Matias is not currently listed in New Jersey's sex offender database.

After his retrial, he faces up to 20 years for his assault charge and up to five years for child endangerment, the Prosecutor's Office said.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 30.