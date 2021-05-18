 Skip to main content
Bridgeton man pulled over with gun, drugs, State Police say
Bridgeton man pulled over with gun, drugs, State Police say

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP — State Police arrested a Bridgeton man and seized a gun, heroin and hollow point ammunition during a traffic stop Saturday.

At 9:06 p.m., Trooper Christopher Wegfahrt stopped Billy Flagg, 30, for a traffic violation on Route 77 at milepost 4, State Police wrote on Facebook. During the stop, Wegfahrt determined Flagg was under the influence and arrested him for driving while intoxicated. After further investigation, Wegfahrt discovered Flagg was in possession of a 9mm handgun, hollow point ammunition, $400 worth of heroin and more than $2,500 cash. He also had a criminal warrant out of Upper Deerfield.

Flagg was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, prohibited weapons, possession of a firearm while committing a drug offense, certain person not to have a firearm, criminal under the influence and DWI. He was lodged in the Cumberland County jail pending a detention hearing.

