Bridgeton man pleads guilty to planning cocaine distribution

CAMDEN — A Bridgeton man admitted Thursday to plotting cocaine distribution, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said.
Lavinston Lamar, 40, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb to one count of conspiring to distribute the drug and violating the conditions of his supervised release. Lamar was previously convicted for conspiring to distribute the drug, Sellinger said in a news release.
Lamar admitted he planned, with Carl Lee Holloway, Marvin Murphy and others, to acquire cocaine with the intent to distribute it. Holloway would sell the drug to a third party while Lamar collected the cash, Sellinger said.
Last July, Holloway and undercover agents met in a hotel room in Mount Laurel, Burlington County, before Lamar and Murphy entered the room separately with bags holding about $243,000. The pair inspected one of the kilograms of cocaine previously brought into the room by the agents, and Holloway, Murphy and Lamar were taken into custody by the agents, Sellinger said.
Lamar's conspiracy charge could place him in prison for 40 years, along with a $5 million fine, Sellinger said. He is expected to be sentenced Sept. 6.
Holloway and Murphy are charged with the same conspiracy, Sellinger said.
