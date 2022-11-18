Bridgeton man pleads guilty to drug and weapons offenses

A Bridgeton man on Thursday pleaded guilty to gun and drug charges, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.
Anthony Johnson, 53, was charged with unlawful possession of fentanyl and certain persons not to possess firearms, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Franklin Township police patrolling Buena on July 5 stopped a vehicle near the Budget Lodge Motel on Harding Highway for an expired registration. Johnson, the car's sole occupant, was carrying the drug and two .177-caliber pellet guns, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Johnson is banned from firearm possession because of his criminal record, the Prosecutor's Office said.
He faces a five-year term of imprisonment without parole when sentenced Jan. 25.
