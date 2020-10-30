Bridgeton man killed in fatal crash early Thursday

BRIDGETON — A 52-year-old city man was killed early Thursday after a crash on North Pearl Street.
At 2:48 a.m., George S. Mack was driving a 2003 GMC Envoy south on North Pearl street behind another vehicle, according to a news release from city police. Mack crossed over the double yellow line, attempting to pass.
While improperly passing, Mack lost control while the GMC was at a high rate of speed and continued south on the street, police said. Near Rose Street, Mack jumped a curb and struck a utility pole.
The GMC rolled onto its driver’s side before becoming upright and stopping in the southbound lane of North Pearl Street, police said.
Mack was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Detective Dan Bagley and the department’s Fatal Crash Unit investigated.
