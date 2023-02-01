Bridgeton man jailed after store robbery

BRIDGETON — A city man was arrested early on Wednesday for trying to steal from a dollar store and pushing an employee while he tried leaving.
Gordon Winrow, 39, allegedly stole items from the Family Dollar at 31 East Broad Street in the city before pushing an employee while he tried fleeing, police said in a news release.
Winrow was arrested at 1:32 a.m. Wednesday, police said.
The employee was not injured during the robbery, authorities said.
Winrow is charged with robbery and shoplifting. He was taken to the Cumberland County jail, police said.
