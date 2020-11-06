Bridgeton man jailed after police find gun near apartment complex

BRIDGETON — A city man was jailed early Thursday after he allegedly resisted arrest and police found a firearm near an apartment complex.

At 3:52 a.m., officers responded to the Maple Garden Apartment Complex off South East Avenue for a report of a person with a handgun trying to enter an apartment, police said in a news release.

Officers there found Samuel Hunter, 31, of South Pine Street, according to the release. Police tried to detain him and he resisted, but Hunter was eventually taken into custody.

Police also found a handgun there, according to the release.

Hunter has been charged with obstruction of justice, resisting arrest, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He also was charged with simple assault, harassment and terroristic threats from another incident, police said.

He was sent to the Cumberland County jail.

