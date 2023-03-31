BRIDGETON — A grand jury last week indicted a city man for numerous alleged sexual assaults of young girls.
Gabriel Guerrero, 66, is currently not in jail, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office's indictment list for March 22.
Guerrero is accused of sexually assaulting five minors. Several, according to each criminal complaint against the city man, appear to have been less than 13 years old when the assaults happened.
His charges included sexual assault and debauching the morals of a minor.
The girls told authorities that the assaults included inappropriate touching and other sexual acts, according to several of the affidavits in the case.
Based on court documents, most of the assaults appear to have happened inside Guerrero's home.
