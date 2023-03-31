BRIDGETON — A grand jury last week indicted a city man accused of sexually assaulting five minors.
Gabriel Guerrero, 66, is currently not in jail, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.
His charges included sexual assault and debauching the morals of a minor.
Several victims, according to the criminal complaints filed against Guerrero, appear to have been younger than 13 when the assaults happened.
The girls told authorities the assaults included inappropriate touching and other sexual acts, according to several of the affidavits in the case.
Based on court documents, most of the assaults appear to have happened inside Guerrero's home.
— Eric Conklin
