Bridgeton man indicted in murder of man found dead in snow

BRIDGETON — A city man has been indicted on murder charges in the death of Jonathan Morris in January, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said Thursday.

Miguel Perez, 21, has been held in jail since his February detention hearing.

In addition to murder, Perez is charged with weapons offenses, desecration of human remains, evidence tampering, hindering, obstruction, escape and receiving stolen property.

He at some point tried to escape custody, according to the indictment.

Morris, 23, of Bridgeton, was found dead from a gunshot wound Jan. 31 in the snow alongside Archie Platt Road in Hopewell Township after his car was found abandoned elsewhere along the road. He had been reported missing the previous week.

Perez is alleged to have dumped Morris' body along the road before abandoning his car.

Detectives previously said they also believe Perez returned to his home, where he was arrested, to try displacing evidence of the crime.