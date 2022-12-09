 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Bridgeton man gets five years for 2021 beating at apartment building

BRIDGETON — A city man was sentenced by Cumberland County Superior Court judge William Ziegler to five years in state prison on Friday for repeatedly beating another man and throwing him down a staircase last year.

Calvin Clark, 63, of North Pearl Street, was found guilty of aggravated assault by a jury after a three-day trial in August, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Assistant Prosecutors Kim L. Barfield and Erin Gallaher represented the State while Christine Long served on behalf of Clark, the Prosecutor's Office said.

State prosecutors said Clark continuously beat and threw an unidentified man down two flights of stairs connected to an apartment on North Pearl Street on Oct. 8, 2021.

Clark's victim suffered a traumatic brain injury, ear lobe laceration, lens dislocation and subluxation, retrobulbar hemorrhage, facial trauma, injury of the thyroid gland and an avulsion fracture in a tooth, the Prosecutor's Office said.

