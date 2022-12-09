Bridgeton man gets five years for 2021 beating at apartment building

BRIDGETON — A city man was sentenced by Cumberland County Superior Court judge William Ziegler to five years in state prison on Friday for repeatedly beating another man and throwing him down a staircase last year.
Calvin Clark, 63, of North Pearl Street, was found guilty of aggravated assault by a jury after a three-day trial in August, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
Assistant Prosecutors Kim L. Barfield and Erin Gallaher represented the State while Christine Long served on behalf of Clark, the Prosecutor's Office said.
State prosecutors said Clark continuously beat and threw an unidentified man down two flights of stairs connected to an apartment on North Pearl Street on Oct. 8, 2021.
Clark's victim suffered a traumatic brain injury, ear lobe laceration, lens dislocation and subluxation, retrobulbar hemorrhage, facial trauma, injury of the thyroid gland and an avulsion fracture in a tooth, the Prosecutor's Office said.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.