Bridgeton man gets 28 years for city woman's death

BRIDGETON — A city man will spend 28 years in prison two years after the body of a woman he admitted killing was found dead along a riverbank, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.

In addition to his sentence for aggravated manslaughter, Patrick Spann, 41, was given a concurrent eight-year sentence for desecration of human remains, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. Spann also will be subject to five years of parole supervision upon release.

Spann on July 8 admitted his involvement in the death of 37-year-old Tracy L. Dubois, a city woman living on Rogers Avenue.

On May 22, 2020, authorities responded to an abandoned warehouse on Grove Street known as the "four star" for a reported homicide. Investigators followed a trail of blood and drag marks to the banks of the Cohansey River, where they found Dubois' body.

Spann reportedly had a prior relationship with Dubois and had already been released from jail on monitoring after he was charged with simple assault against her.

The caller reporting the crime said he had overheard “Patrick” speaking with an unknown male about helping him move a body from the warehouse, authorities said.

Authorities found Spann near a city bus stop at North Pearl and Commerce streets. At the time, he was carrying a bag with Dubois’ prescription drugs, wallet, credit cards and cellphone. He also was found with blood on his fingertips, hair and ear and had swollen knuckles as well as cuts and abrasions on his hands, prosecutors previously said.

Assistant Prosecutor Cathryn Wilson is credited with prosecuting Spann. Judge Cristen P. D'Arrigo handed down the sentence.