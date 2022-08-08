 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bridgeton man gets 20 years in prison for 2015 killing

BRIDGETON — A city man received a 20-year long prison sentence for killing 28-year-old Keon Butler in 2015.

Raheem Jacobs, 33, who's also a city resident, was convicted in May of second-degree reckless manslaughter on May 26 following a two-week trial.

Under the No Early Release Act, Jacobs must also serve 85% of his prison term, equal to 17 years, before he can seek parole, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said. 

Judge Christen P. D'Arrigo also ordered Jacobs to pay over $7,000 in restitution for Butler's funeral costs and be on parole for three years after he's released from jail, the Prosecutor's Office said on Friday.

Jacobs shot Butler while the 28-year-old was being pursued in his minivan by another car in October 2015.

Police were called to North Laurel and Myrtle streets after the minivan crashed into a pole. They found Butler slouched in the seats dead, having been shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jacobs was arrested later that month following a joint investigation by city police and the Prosecutor's Office.

Jacobs was initially charged with murder, attempted murder and other weapons offenses, according to past reports.

Investigators determined a passenger in Butler's vehicle was the initial target, not the 28-year-old. That passenger was not identified following Jacobs' arrest.

