A Bridgeton man was found guilty of shooting a State Police detective who was investigating a home invasion at a Salem County mobile home park in 2020, the state Attorney General's Office said Wednesday.

Tremaine Hadden, 30, was convicted of aggravated assault, conspiracy, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain persons not to possess weapons and riot.

The jury was unable to reach a verdict on a charge of attempted murder, the Attorney General's Office said in a news release.

Hadden was one of 14 defendants indicted in the April 25, 2020, incident that culminated with the shooting of State Police Detective Richard Hershey in Pittsgrove Township.

“Hadden and the other defendants demonstrated contempt for the law and for law enforcement,” said Thomas Eicher, executive director of the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability. "By heroically confronting this mob and putting his own life at risk, Detective Hershey likely saved others from injury or worse.”

According to the evidence, Hershey was investigating a home invasion in which a woman was beaten and robbed at the Harding Woods mobile home park on Harding Highway.

While Hershey was at the scene, 15 people linked to the assailants in the home invasion arrived in a caravan of five vehicles, intending to attack and injure a resident at the mobile home park and damage her residence, the Attorney General's Office said. The members of the caravan were armed with at least two handguns, one knife and one bottle.

Some members of the caravan exited their vehicles and confronted Hershey. Hadden and two others, Najzeir “Naz” Hutchings and Kareen “Kai” Warner, also of Bridgeton, opened fire on Hershey.

Hutchings and Warner pleaded guilty to aggravated assault earlier this month, the Attorney General's Office said.

Hadden fired at Hershey numerous times from one vehicle, while Hutchings and Warner shot at him numerous times from another vehicle. Hershey was struck in the hip and seriously wounded. He returned fire with his service weapon, and the suspects fled the scene.

The remaining suspects were charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and rioting, while some were additionally charged with weapons offenses.

Hadden faces more than 40 years in prison when he is sentenced by state Superior Court Judge John Eastlack on Aug. 11, the Attorney General's Office said.

“This brazen assault on Detective Richard Hershey endangered the lives of innocent bystanders, and by standing his ground while outnumbered and under a barrage of gunfire, Detective Hershey undoubtedly prevented this from becoming a mass casualty incident,” said State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick J. Callahan.

The shooting investigation was conducted by the State Police, Office of Public Integrity and Accountability, and Division of Criminal Justice. Assistance was provided by the U.S. Marshals Service NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.