Bridgeton man found dead from apparent shooting

A Bridgeton man was found dead with a gunshot wound Thursday in Hopewell Township, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said.
The body of 27-year-old Jose Castro was found at 7:29 a.m. on the side of the road near an open field in the area of Barretts Run Road, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. The death appears to have been caused by at least one gunshot wound, but an autopsy is pending.
State Police and the prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit are investigating.
Anyone with information about Castro's death can call State Police at the Bridgeton Station at 856-451-0101 or Detective Sgt. Ryan Breslin of the Prosecutor’s Office at 856-207-2738. People also can leave tips at njccpo.org/tips.
