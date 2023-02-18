MILLVILLE — Authorities are investigating after a Bridgeton man was fatally shot Friday night, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said.
At 10:39 p.m., police responded to Fourth and E streets for a shots-fired call. They found Lamont Jones Jr., 33, suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest, the Prosecutor's Office said Saturday in a news release.
Jones was airlifted to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with additional information can call prosecutor's Detective Paul Panchesine at 856-332-6233 or Millville Detective Cody Miller at 856-825-7010, ext. 7234. Anonymous tips may be submitted at njccpo.gov/tips.
