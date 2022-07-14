Bridgeton man faces drug, weapons charges following traffic stop

BRIDGETON — Police found a man they pulled over on Atlantic Street with a loaded gun and drugs on Wednesday.
Officers stopped Khalif Collins, 24, of Bridgeton, for a traffic stop at approximately 10:41 a.m.
During the stop, officers found a loaded Springfield Armory XD-40 handgun.
Collins was also in possession of crack cocaine and over one ounce of marijuana.
Collins is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of marijuana over one ounce. He was taken to the Cumberland County jail, police said.
— Eric Conklin
