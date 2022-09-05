Bridgeton man faces drug, weapons charges following traffic stop

BRIDGETON — A city man was arrested after allegedly being found with drugs and a loaded gun during a traffic stop Friday.
Police stopped Arthur Miller, 46, who was driving a 2010 Dodge Caravan around 1:36 p.m. Friday. The officers found Miller to be in possession of cocaine, heroin and a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun, police said in a news release =Monday.
Miller was arrested and taken to the Cumberland County jail.
He is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, certain persons not to have weapons, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a large-capacity magazine and possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense, police said.
