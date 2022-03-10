Bridgeton man faces child endangerment, sex assault charges

BRIDGETON — Police have charged a city man with four counts of child endangerment and sexual assault through an investigation.
Police arrested Allahdjinn Wright, 54, on Tuesday while he was at police headquarters, Chief Michael Gaimari said.
Details about the investigation are unclear. Gaimari said he could not comment on the investigation because it remains open.
Anyone with information about the case can contact city police Detective Matt Rammelm at 856-451-0033. Anonymous tips can be shared with the Bridgeton Police Department by visiting bpd.tips. All information shared is anonymous.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
