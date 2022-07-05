Bridgeton man faces charges following attempted break-in

BRIDGETON — A city man was arrested on aggravated assault charges after breaking into East Avenue home and trying to attack the resident with a piece of wood, police said.
Police responded to a unit block on East Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.
They found Josue Santis-Hernandez, 20, at the scene, police said.
Santis-Hernandez was attempting to unlawfully enter the residence, and when he was confronted, he tried assaulting the resident with a two-by-four, police said.
Santis-Hernandez is charged with aggravated assault and attempted criminal trespass and was released, police said.
