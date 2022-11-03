Bridgeton man convicted in August 2021 shooting

BRIDGETON — A city man was convicted of four charges in a shooting that occurred last year, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said Thursday.
Abelardo Garcia-Cruz, 26, was convicted after a six-day trial of possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a large-capacity magazine and possession of a weapon without a serial number.
Garcia-Cruz is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 13. He could face a maximum term of 10 years in prison, with five years' parole ineligibility.
He also was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault/attempt to cause serious bodily injury, aggravated assault (bodily injury with a deadly weapon) and aggravated assault by pointing a firearm, but was acquitted of those charges.
On Aug. 15, 2021, police responded to the rear of a residence for a report of a shooting. The victim told police he was sitting in his truck about 5 a.m. waiting for his vehicle to warm up on his way to work when a black Ford Expedition approached and fired a shot at the victim's vehicle from the driver's seat, court records said. The victim sustained a graze wound to his right cheek as the bullet passed through the headrest and cracked the windshield.
Police tracked the suspect's vehicle to a home on Giles Street. Additional surveillance revealed the driver as Garcia-Cruz, court records showed, and the passenger of the vehicle as an unidentified male.
Police searched the residence and seized a 9mm Polymer 80 Luger pistol without a serial number from Garcia-Cruz's closet, records stated. The weapon was fitted with a large-capacity magazine. State Police's Ballistics Unit matched the weapon with the bullet and shell casing recovered at the scene of the shooting.
