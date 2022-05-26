 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bridgeton man convicted in 2015 slaying

BRIDGETON — A city man was found guilty of manslaughter Thursday in a 2015 slaying.

Raheem Jacobs, 33, was arrested in October 2015 following the death of Keon Butler. He faces up to 20 years in prison, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a news release.

Butler, 28, of Bridgeton, was founded slumped in a minivan in August 2015 near North Laurel and Myrtle streets. Police were dispatched to that location after gunfire was reported.

Once on scene, they found the minivan crashed into a parked car and utility pole before seeing Butler's body inside. Butler suffered a single gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. The gunshot was found to have come from another vehicle pursuing Butler, Webb-McRae said.

Jacobs was arrested and originally was charged with murder, attempted murder and weapons offenses.

Authorities discovered Jacobs shot Butler from the pursuing vehicle while trying to kill a passenger riding in Butler's minivan. The passenger was not identified following Jacobs' 2015 arrest.

A witness in 2015 told detectives they saw the minivan being pursued by a red sedan, from which a passenger fired a gun at the vehicle, authorities said at the time.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

