Bridgeton man charged with stealing items from Broad Street School

Bridgeton police
BRIDGETON — A city man is accused of unlawfully entering the Broad Street School over the weekend and stealing various items from inside, police said. 

Police were called to the school, in the 200 block of W. Broad Street, at 9:49 a.m. Monday for a reported trespassing. School security told arriving officers that a man, later identified as 31-year-old Yanis Velez, entered the building over the weekend and removed the items, police say.

It's unknown what types of items were stolen.

City Police Chief Michael Gaimari did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Velez was identified by police, who arrested him around 3 p.m. and charged him with burglary, theft and disorderly conduct. He was later released on his own recognizance, police said.

