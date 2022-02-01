 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bridgeton man charged with murdering 23-year-old found dead Monday
Bridgeton man charged with murdering 23-year-old found dead Monday

Johnathan Morris, 23, was considered missing and possibly in harm's way before his body was discovered Monday in Hopewell Township.

BRIDGETON — State Police have arrested a 21-year-old city man in the death of Johnathan Morris, whose body was found Monday night in Hopewell Township.

Miguel Perez was charged with murder, weapons offenses, desecration of human remains, evidence tampering, hindering, obstruction, escape and receiving stolen property, State Police said Tuesday in a news release.

Perez is being held in the Cumberland County jail. The state will move for pretrial detention, State Police said.

State Police allege Perez fatally shot Morris, 23, of Bridgeton, while he was in his vehicle in Bridgeton before driving to Archie Platt Road in Hopewell and dumping Morris' body and abandoning the vehicle.

Morris was reported missing after last being seen in the city Friday, triggering search parties and an investigation into his disappearance, during which troopers discovered his car on Archie Platt Avenue unattended.

State Police previously said they believed Morris may have been in danger when he disappeared.

Morris' body was found Monday in a snow-covered area about 15 feet from Archie Platt Avenue, State Police said.

Before Morris' body was found, detectives obtained information that State Police say linked Perez to the Bridgeton man's death. Detectives also believe Perez allegedly returned to his home to try displacing evidence of the crime.

Detectives found Perez at his Cotton Avenue home and arrested him, State Police said.

City police are assisting with the investigation, and the case is being prosecuted by the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office, State Police said.

The investigation into Morris' alleged murder is ongoing. Anyone with information can call State Police Detective Jacob Schor or Detective Sgt. George Auge at 856-451-0101, or submit a tip to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office at njccpo.org/tips. Tips can be anonymous.

A GoFundMe page collecting donations for Morris's family surfaced online Tuesday.

