Bridgeton man charged with murdering 23-year-old found dead Monday

BRIDGETON — State Police have arrested a 21-year-old city man in the death of Johnathan Morris, whose body was found Monday night in Hopewell Township.

Miguel Perez was charged with murder, weapons offenses, desecration of human remains, evidence tampering, hindering, obstruction, escape and receiving stolen property, State Police said Tuesday in a news release.

Perez is being held in the Cumberland County jail. The state will move for pretrial detention, State Police said.

State Police allege Perez fatally shot Morris, 23, of Bridgeton, while he was in his vehicle in Bridgeton before driving to Archie Platt Road in Hopewell and dumping Morris' body and abandoning the vehicle.

Morris was reported missing after last being seen in the city Friday, triggering search parties and an investigation into his disappearance, during which troopers discovered his car on Archie Platt Avenue unattended.

State Police previously said they believed Morris may have been in danger when he disappeared.

Morris' body was found Monday in a snow-covered area about 15 feet from Archie Platt Avenue, State Police said.