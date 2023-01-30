 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bridgeton man charged in shooting that killed boy, 17, and injured girl

BRIDGETON — Authorities have arrested a city man for a shooting that killed a teenager and injured another on Sunday.

Iban Perez, 21, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Perez is being held at the Cumberland County jail without bail, according to facility records.

The shooting killed a 17-year-old boy and injured a 17-year-old girl, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Police were called to the 300 block of North Pearl Street at about 12:47 a.m. for a report of shots being fired call.

There, officers found the two teenagers suffering from gunshot wounds, the Prosecutor's Office said.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, while the girl was flown to Cooper University Medical Center.

She was listed as being in "stable condition," the Prosecutor's office said.

The shooting is being investigated, and several leads are being followed, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to contact city police Detective Mark Yoshioka at 856-392-9031. Tips can also be given to Detective Kyle Mecouch with the Prosecutor's Office at 856-332-4379.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through njccpo.gov/tips.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

