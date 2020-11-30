Bridgeton man charged in shooting stolen handgun 6 times into the air at apartment complex

BRIDGETON — A city man was arrested early Friday after allegedly firing six shots into the air at an apartment complex, then hiding the stolen handgun behind a nearby abandoned home.
At 2:15 a.m., officers responded to the Maple Gardens apartments off South East Avenue for a report of six shots fired in the air, according to a news release from city police. There, they were provided a description of the man, who had ran towards a home on Spruce Street.
A department patrolman on the street saw Quameen S. Mayes walking away from an abandoned home, police said. After checking the area, police found a loaded Glock 27 handgun behind a central air conditioning unit there.
The handgun was stolen out of Alabama, police said.
Mayes, 30, of the 100 block of South Lawrence Street, was charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, receiving stolen property and failure to allow fingerprinting.
He was remanded to Cumberland County jail.
