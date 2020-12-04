Bridgeton man charged in 2018 slaying

BRIDGETON — A city man has been charged with murder in a 2018 fatal shooting, authorities said Friday.
About 1:15 a.m. April 7, 2018, Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office and Millville police investigators responded to Railroad Avenue and Fourth Street for a report of shots fired, Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a statement.
Officers found Akil K. Hasan, 29, of Penns Grove, Salem County, lying on the ground, having sustained several gunshot wounds, Webb-McRae said.
Efforts to resuscitate Hasan were unsuccessful, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Webb-McRae said.
Allen M. Williams, 27, has been charged with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, obstruction, tampering with physical evidence, and hindering apprehension or prosecution.
