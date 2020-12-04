 Skip to main content
Bridgeton man charged in 2018 homicide of a Salem County man
BRIDGETON — Allen M. Williams, who lives here, has been charged with murder and other criminal offenses as the result of a joint investigation by the Millville police and the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, according to news released Friday.

At about 1:15 a.m. on April 7, 2018, Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office and Millville police investigators responded to the area of Railroad Avenue and Fourth Street on a report of shots fired, said Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae in a written statement.

Responding officers located victim Akil K. Hasan, 29, of Penns Grove, Salem County, lying on the ground having sustained several gunshot wounds, Webb-McRae said.

Efforts to resuscitate Hasan were unsuccessful, and the victim was pronounced deceased on scene, Webb-McRae said.

As a result of a joint investigation by the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office and the Millville police, Webb-McRae said the following charges were issued against Williams, 27:

Murder

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose

Obstruction

Tampering with physical evidence

Hindering apprehension or prosecution

Anyone with information relating to the matter is asked to contact Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office Det. Harvey Calixto at 856-453-0486, ext. 13609.

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

