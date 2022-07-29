Bridgeton man charged following store robbery

BRIDGETON — A city man was arrested on an outstanding warrant issued after being stopped shoplifting at a Save-A-Lot store Wednesday, police said.
Gordon Winrow, 39, allegedly hid two bags of frozen shrimp on his person trying to steal them, police said.
When a security guard ordered Winrow to put the bags back, he pushed the guard and broke a store window while fleeing, police said.
Winrow is charged with robbery and criminal mischief.
He was taken to the Cumberland County jail after being arrested, police said.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.