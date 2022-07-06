Bridgeton man charged following June robbery

BRIDGETON — A city man was arrested for robbing a woman along the city's raceway June 22 before pushing her to the ground, police said Wednesday.
Jesus Ascencio, 21, of Institute Place, was taken to the Cumberland County jail and is charged with robbery and theft.
Police were called to the raceway around 11:15 a.m. June 22 after the robbery was reported.
The woman, a 53-year-old city resident, told police that while she was running near the raceway and she was approached by Ascencio on a mountain bike, police said.
Ascencio approached her from behind, wrapped a T-shirt around her head, and grabbed her handbag carrying numerous items valued at $40, police said.
BRIDGETON — Police are investigating an attack of a woman near the city’s raceway Wednesday.
Ascencio then pushed the woman to the ground before fleeing on his bike eastbound on Washington Street.
The woman declined medical treatment, police said.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.