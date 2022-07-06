Bridgeton man charged following June robbery

BRIDGETON — A city man was arrested for robbing a woman along the city's raceway June 22 before pushing her to the ground, police said Wednesday.

Jesus Ascencio, 21, of Institute Place, was taken to the Cumberland County jail and is charged with robbery and theft.

Police were called to the raceway around 11:15 a.m. June 22 after the robbery was reported.

The woman, a 53-year-old city resident, told police that while she was running near the raceway and she was approached by Ascencio on a mountain bike, police said.

Ascencio approached her from behind, wrapped a T-shirt around her head, and grabbed her handbag carrying numerous items valued at $40, police said.

Ascencio then pushed the woman to the ground before fleeing on his bike eastbound on Washington Street.

The woman declined medical treatment, police said.