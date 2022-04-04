 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bridgeton man caught with drugs, machine gun equipment, police say

BRIDGETON — Police said Monday they arrested a city man Sunday night after finding illegal drugs and machine gun equipment in his car.

Officers stopped Mark Santiago, 20, around 10 p.m. The officers found a large amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a 9mm handgun, with an extended magazine and AK-47-styled imitation forearm, police said.

Santiago was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon without a serial number, possession of an imitation firearm, possession of over 6 ounces of marijuana, distribution of over 1 ounce by less than 5 pounds of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a large-capacity magazine and possession of a firearm while committing a controlled dangerous substance offense, police said.

Santiago was taken to the Cumberland County jail after being arrested, police added.

