Bridgeton man arrested in Georgia six months after alleged murder

BRIDGETON — Authorities in Georgia on Saturday arrested a Bridgeton man who had been wanted for nearly six months in a 2022 murder, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said.

Ryan Askins, 29, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals, Georgia State Patrol and Clayton County, Georgia, police. Askins will be subject to extradition, and prosecutors will move for pretrial detention, the Prosecutor's Office said in a statement on Facebook.

Askins is accused of the murder of Herbert Lee Jr. on July 30 in Bridgeton, a case for which multiple people have been arrested. He also has been charged with weapons offenses and eluding, according to previous reports.

The shooting happened at the Maplewood Gardens apartment complex off South East Avenue.

Police responded about 3 a.m. to a report of a fight between multiple individuals in which shots were fired. Officers found Lee, 36, of South Avenue, with a bullet wound.

Lee was taken to Inspira Health Center Bridgeton, where he later died, police said.

One man at the scene, city resident Kvaugh Walker, 22, was charged with possession of a handgun, although he was not involved in the fatal shooting, police said.

Warrants were then issued for Askins and Desmond Bethel, 29, of the Port Norris section of Commercial Township.

Bethel was arrested two days after the shooting and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.

Askins was spotted July 30 driving a black 2011 Audi A6 in Millville and was pursued by police. Officers eventually ended the chase on Delsea Drive for safety reasons, police said at the time.