Bridgeton man arrested in fatal shooting

BRIDGETON — Police arrested a city man Friday in a fatal shooting that occurred earlier this month, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said.
Derrell Martin, 19, is charged in the death of Tyrese McNair, 21, of Bridgeton.
At 10:28 p.m. Oct. 8, police responded to an address in the 100 block of Vine Street in reference to shots fired. Officers found McNair shot multiple times in the chest, Webb-McRae said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police found another man, 21 at Hampton and Giles streets with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and arm. He was transported to Cooper University Medical Center and remains in critical condition, Webb-McRae said.
The investigation led to Martin being charged Oct. 14 on two complaint-warrants for murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a handgun.
