Bridgeton man arrested after stealing landscaping equipment from shed

BRIDGETON — A city man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing $1,300 worth of landscaping equipment, police said.
Police investigated the burglary around 8:25 a.m., at a unit block on S. Giles Street. The property owner said he witnessed a Black male, later identified as Eric Gale, 52, on home security cameras entering his shed and stealing two backpack blowers and a trimmer, police said.
After reviewing the footage, Gale was arrested and charged with burglary and theft. He was taken to the Cumberland County jail, police said.
One of the backpack blowers was located and returned to the property owner.
