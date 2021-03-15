Bridgeton man arrested after loaded, stolen gun found in luggage at Atlantic City airport

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — State Police arrested a Bridgeton man after security officers discovered a loaded handgun and hollow-point bullets in his carry-on bag Saturday at Atlantic City International Airport.

Marquis Allen, 28, was stopped at the airport security checkpoint ahead of a flight to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, by Transportation Security Administration agents who detected a 9mm handgun loaded with 17 hollow-point bullets in his bag, TSA officials said.

TSA notified State Police, who confiscated the gun and arrested Allen. The gun had previously been reported as stolen out of Georgia, State Police Lt. Jeff Flynn said.

Allen was charged with possession of a handgun without a permit, receiving stolen property, possession of a high-capacity magazine and possession of hollow-point ammunition. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail pending a detention hearing.

In addition to his arrest, the man faces a federal fine for bringing a gun to a security checkpoint.

According to the TSA, passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked bags only, and they must be properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter to be transported in the belly of the plane. Guns are not permitted to be carried onto planes.

