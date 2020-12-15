Bridgeton man admits conspiring to distribute opioids

Chatmon received customer orders from other conspirators that had been placed on internet sites or over the phone, Carpenito said.

Chatmon and his conspirators repackaged the Tramadol, a controlled substance, and butabital, also a controlled substance, and mailed the pills to customers to fill their orders, Carpenito said.

Chatmon admitted filling the orders for the customers of the unlicensed online pharmacy, knowing that the customers did not have valid prescriptions, that he was not a licensed pharmacist at the time, and without regard for whether the customers had any legitimate medical need for these medications, Carpenito said.

In exchange for the pills provided, the customers provided Chatmon and other conspirators with U.S. postal money orders, which were deposited into bank accounts that Chatmon and his conspirators controlled, Carpenito said.

The bank accounts were set up using shell companies designed to disguise the source and control of the funds, Carpenito said.

Chatmon and his conspirators also sent interstate and international wire transfers totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars to their drug suppliers in both India and in other states around this country to pay for the pills supplied to them, Carpenito said.