BRIDGETON — A city man is accused of stealing a cellphone from a home before assaulting a woman with a glass bottle Monday.

Jarriel D. Crawford, 25, was arrested after a foot chase with police. Crawford was taken to the Cumberland County jail and charged with aggravated assault, burglary, criminal mischief, possession of a weapon, obstruction and resisting arrest.

Police were called to Cedar Street at 10:24 p.m. after receiving a report of a burglary. The unidentified homeowner left her residence about four hours prior to officers arriving, returned to find the home was ransacked and that a cellphone worth $300 was missing, police said in a news release.

Less than an hour later, at 11:11 p.m., police riding down Irving Avenue were flagged down by a woman claiming Crawford struck her in the head with a bottle. He then ran away, returning to the area to be chased by police and arrested, police said.

The woman was taken to Inspira Medical Center Vineland, police said.