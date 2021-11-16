Bridgeton man accused of distributing child pornography

A Bridgeton man is accused of using social media to distribute child pornography, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

Edwin Torres, 38, who sometimes goes by "Macho Torres," appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ann Marie Donio via teleconference in Camden federal court. He was ordered held without bail, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.

In May 2020, an unidentified social media user uploaded several videos depicting child sex abuse to a group chat with an internet server address linked to Torres' residence, court documents show.

In September 2021, authorities executed a search warrant at Torres' home. During the probe, investigators discovered a Google account with ties to the social media account used to distribute the explicit content, the document said.

Investigators also seized a cellphone they said was used to distribute the content online.

Distribution of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000. Possession of child pornography carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

