Bridgeton man accused of 2x4 attack, break-in

BRIDGETON — A city man was arrested early Tuesday after breaking into an East Avenue home and trying to attack a resident with a piece of wood, police said.
Police responded to the home about 1:30 a.m.
Josue Santis-Hernandez, 20, of Pearl Street, had attempted to unlawfully enter the residence, police said. When he was confronted, he tried assaulting the resident with a two-by-four.
Santis-Hernandez was charged with aggravated assault and attempted criminal trespass and was released on a summons pending court.
— Eric Conklin
