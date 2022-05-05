Bridgeton juvenile arrested for robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon

BRIDGETON — A juvenile was arrested in the city on Wednesday for robbery and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to a Bridgeton Police Department news release.
Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Walnut Street at around 9:57 a.m. Wednesday, responding to reports of a male carrying a knife.
A person told police that a male juvenile had approached him, brandishing a knife and demanding money. According to the news release, the apparent victim ran back to his residence and the juvenile left the area.
A juvenile fitting the description given to police by the victim was detained. A third person then said that the detained juvenile had attempted to enter his residence.
The juvenile was being held at the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center.
Contact Chris Doyle
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.