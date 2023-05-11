BRIDGETON — A 10-year-old city girl was listed in critical condition after she was struck while trying to cross East Broad Street on Wednesday evening, police said.

The girl was struck near a Wawa in the 100 block of East Broad, where police were dispatched at 7:07 p.m.

The girl had attempted to cross East Broad Street toward the Wawa when she was struck by a white SUV that fled the scene, police said Thursday in a news release.

She was flown to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden with serious injuries.

Police did not provide an update on her condition Thursday.

After striking the girl, the vehicle was last seen on Bank Street heading toward East Commerce Street, police said.

Anyone who may have seen the vehicle since Wednesday can call Detective Chris Zanni at 856-451-0033 or submit an anonymous tip to bpdops.com/tip/new.