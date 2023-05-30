Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BRIDGETON — A city woman driving a car that hit a 10-year-old girl earlier this month faces upgraded charges after the girl died.

Sierra A. Thomas, 28, is now charged with leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in the death of another, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear whether the prosecution would have to bring Thomas back to court to argue the matter of her detention. Her last listed court date was June 15.

Thomas was arrested May 11, one day after authorities say she struck the child, Larissa Muniz, of Bridgeton, while she was crossing East Broad Street near Wawa. Thomas had left the scene before police arrived about 7 p.m.

Muniz was taken off life support Sunday, her mother, Pamela Fowler, told NJ.com. The child was listed in critical condition after the crash and taken to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden.

Thomas' vehicle was tracked by investigators using surveillance footage throughout the city. The car was found in Vineland with its license plates removed and towed, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

After the vehicle was removed from its location in Vineland, Thomas went to police headquarters, admitting to driving it when the girl was struck, the affidavit states.

She initially was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with serious bodily injury and endangering an injured victim. She had been released on a summons pending court.