Bridgeton driver fatally hit pedestrian on Monday, police say

Bridgeton police
BRIDGETON — A city man was arrested a day after he allegedly stuck a pedestrian that died at an area hospital.

Steven Clark, 66, was arrested at headquarters on Tuesday. He was sent to the Cumberland County jail, where he will stay until a hearing, police said on Wednesday.

Clark is charged with leaving the scene of an accident under certain circumstances and causing death or injury as a result of a crash while driving with a revoked license.

Clark is accused of driving a 2010 Dodge Caravan when it hit 34-year-old city Leonardo Sanchez-Salas on Monday evening at the intersection of North Pearl and Myrtle streets. 

Police called to the scene at 8:40 p.m. spotted Sanchez-Salas lying in North Pearl Street's southbound lane. Two cars traveling south bound also struck Sanchez-Salas while he was lying in the roadway, police said.

People are also reading…

Sanchez-Salas was crossing the roadway when he was hit, police said.

Sanchez-Salas was taken to Inspira Medical Center Vineland, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Clark's Dodge was found the following day outside his home and impounded before he appeared at headquarters at officers' request, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. Other details were not released on Wednesday, police said.

Police ask that witnesses to the crash or those with information about it call Detective Tom Garofalo at 856-543-0033. Tips can be provided anonymously online at bpd.tips.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

