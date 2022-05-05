 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bridgeton boy accused of knifepoint robbery

BRIDGETON — Police on Wednesday arrested a boy accused of robbing someone at knifepoint.

Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Walnut Street at 9:57 a.m. for reports of a male carrying a knife.

A person told police a boy had approached him brandishing a knife and demanding money. The apparent victim ran back to his residence and the juvenile left the area, police said in a news release.

Police later detained a juvenile fitting the description given to police. A third person then said the detained juvenile had attempted to enter his residence.

The boy was charged with robbery and unlawful possession of a weapon and was sent to the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center in Toms River.

Contact Chris Doyle

cdoyle@pressofac.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

