Bridgeton attempted-murder suspect arrested

BRIDGETON — The months-long search for a man wanted in an attempted murder ended Tuesday when police ran him down as he tried fleeing.

City resident Joshua Tapia, 22, is believed to have been involved in an April 13 shooting in the 100 block of Church Street in which the victim suffered a gunshot wound to his torso, police said in a news release. The man was treated at Inspira Health Center Bridgeton and released.

Tapia, who had outstanding warrants for the shooting, was found by police about 6 p.m. on Wood Street exiting his vehicle. He ran from officers when they told him he was under arrest, police said.

The officers chased down Tapia and took him into custody. During a search, they found a loaded .38 Special revolver, police said.

Tapia is charged with criminal attempt murder, aggravated assault, certain persons not to have weapons, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and obstruction. He was taken to the Cumberland County jail.

